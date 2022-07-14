Ryo Currency Achieves Market Cap of $586,523.02 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $586,523.02 and $118.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,488.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,183.10 or 0.05774455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00249043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00651765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00501285 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,329,391 coins and its circulating supply is 39,212,079 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

