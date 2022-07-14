Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of R stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ryder System by 270.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 164.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

