Royal Bank of Canada Trims Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Target Price to $21.00

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 660,095 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.