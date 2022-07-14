Royal Bank of Canada Trims Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Target Price to $21.00

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AVTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $38.88.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.
