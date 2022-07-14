Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($205.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($348.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($155.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($350.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

ADS opened at €160.94 ($160.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €174.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €206.38. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

