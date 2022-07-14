Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 1,370.0% in June

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 1,370.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSS. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 61,007 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

