Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.08.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 164,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87. The stock has a market cap of C$29.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$56.00 and a one year high of C$80.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.58.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.