Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 278,625 shares.The stock last traded at $46.38 and had previously closed at $45.15.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

