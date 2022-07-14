Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 257.9% in June

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 1.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

