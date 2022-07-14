Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lowered to Underperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $56.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBA. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 157,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,294. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.