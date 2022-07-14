RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.37

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.37 and last traded at C$19.41, with a volume of 224333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.01.

REI.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.08.

In related news, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total value of C$53,243.94. Also, Director S. Jane Marshall sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total value of C$124,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,003.80.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

