RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 6,302 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50.

On Monday, April 25th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50.

RH traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.39. 680,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,578. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.24.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

