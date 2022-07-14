Reviewing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Baidu has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.8% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu -12.99% 5.68% 3.29% Lizhi -1.87% -15.40% -6.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baidu and Lizhi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $19.54 billion 2.57 $1.61 billion ($7.48) -19.42 Lizhi $332.60 million 0.18 -$19.97 million ($0.12) -9.83

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Baidu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baidu and Lizhi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 3 12 0 2.80 Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $231.47, indicating a potential upside of 59.35%. Lizhi has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 620.34%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Baidu.

Summary

Baidu beats Lizhi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Lizhi (Get Rating)

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

