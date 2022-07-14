Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 13th (AAWW, ARE, BDT, BGCP, BPOP, CGNT, CPRX, EQIX, HAE, HGEN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 13th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.