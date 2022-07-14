Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $218,643,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Repligen by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $162.25. 28,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,394. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average is $176.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

