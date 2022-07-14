Relx (LON:REL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,230 ($26.52) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($32.93) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($31.76) target price on Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) price objective on Relx in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.10) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,465.50 ($29.32).

LON:REL traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,274 ($27.05). 2,036,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,013 ($23.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,229.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,279.14. The firm has a market cap of £43.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,978.95.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

