Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 3,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,346,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Several research firms have commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $320,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,177.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock worth $716,381 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

