Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Up 704.7% in June

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, an increase of 704.7% from the June 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RGBP traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,177,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,801,502. Regen BioPharma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in actively identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is in the early stages of development of its products, and therapies.

