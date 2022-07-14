Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,283.14 or 1.00050928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00041698 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025437 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

