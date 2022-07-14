Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,469,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,791,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 481,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after buying an additional 382,398 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

