Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 107 by Analysts at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.61) to GBX 107 ($1.27) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

RCH stock traded down GBX 2.01 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97.39 ($1.16). 1,116,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,688. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.83 million and a PE ratio of 9,738.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.98. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 95.45 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 430 ($5.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In other Reach news, insider Jim Mullen bought 80,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £99,048.21 ($117,802.34).

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

