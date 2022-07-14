Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.27

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 11218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

