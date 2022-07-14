Raymond James Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $220.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.14.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,546. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.