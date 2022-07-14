Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $12.02

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $11.43. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.07 million and a PE ratio of -14.31.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $362,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $848,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

