Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 2,142.2% in June

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 2,142.2% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 1.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNGR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

