Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $49.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

RRC opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,929,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

