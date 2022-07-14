Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RANJY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.14. 11,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,289. Randstad has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RANJY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Randstad from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Randstad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

