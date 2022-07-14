QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.9% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.40. 500,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

