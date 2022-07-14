Qtum Price Reaches $2.70 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $281.76 million and $59.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00013330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,244,762 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.