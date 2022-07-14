Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Q&K International Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Q&K International Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned about 3.72% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

