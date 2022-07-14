PumaPay Tops One Day Volume of $58.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $579,434.68 and $58.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,288.91 or 0.99986908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003192 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

