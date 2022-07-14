Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.24. Pulmonx shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 161.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.