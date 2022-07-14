PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

