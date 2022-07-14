PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PTBRY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.