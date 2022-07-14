Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.58.

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

