ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $13.97. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 977,605 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 495,781 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

