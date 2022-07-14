ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

