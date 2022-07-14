Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in June

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
PGUUF remained flat at $$0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile (Get Rating)
