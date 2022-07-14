Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 376.3% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PSAG stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

