ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFHC. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.08.

NASDAQ:PFHC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 9,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

