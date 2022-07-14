Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $2,290,634.88 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,290,634.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,604.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.72. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

