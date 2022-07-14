Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.