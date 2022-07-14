Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.