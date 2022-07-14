PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus cut shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 14,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.