PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE PWSC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,517. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $162,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

