PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 282.5% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on PowerBand Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:PWWBF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.19. PowerBand Solutions has a one year low of 0.13 and a one year high of 1.06.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, and finance portal for the automotive industry in Canada. The company provides LiveNet, a real-time, targeted, and mobile online auction platform; and Marketplace, an online auction, which allows dealers, and rental and leasing companies to post used vehicles for sale to qualified wholesale buyers.

