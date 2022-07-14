Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. 4,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,418. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. Popular has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Popular by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Popular by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

