Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PCGH)

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust stock traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 321.28 ($3.82). 171,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.91. The company has a market cap of £389.62 million and a PE ratio of 553.02. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 262 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 327.71 ($3.90).
