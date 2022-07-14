Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PCGH)

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust stock traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 321.28 ($3.82). 171,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.91. The company has a market cap of £389.62 million and a PE ratio of 553.02. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 262 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 327.71 ($3.90).

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

