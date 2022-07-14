PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Cap of $144,171.85

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $144,171.85 and $15.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.