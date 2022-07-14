Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CALB stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

