Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CALB stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
