Piper Sandler Cuts Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $31.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bancorp by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.