Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.85

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 12411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,844,000 after buying an additional 78,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

