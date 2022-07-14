Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,377,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000.

BOND traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

